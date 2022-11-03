N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea Thursday, the South Korean military said, about an hour after the North slammed Seoul and Washington's decision to extend joint air drills as a "very dangerous and wrong choice."
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the missile launch without providing details. Earlier in the day, the North fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles.
The late night firing came less than an hour after Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, released a statement denouncing South Korea and the U.S.'s earlier decision to extend the combined air drill Vigilant Storm that kicked off on Monday.
