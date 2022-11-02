Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

09:27 November 02, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, as its large-scale combined air drills with the United States are under way.

The missile headed toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo before falling into high seas in the East Sea, prompting its authorities to issue an air raid alert, according to a defense official here.

Announcing the North's latest provocation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide other details immediately.

The allies kicked off the five-day exercise Monday.
(END)

