Hyundai Motor joins Samsung, SK in supporting Ukraine refugees
20:04 March 07, 2022
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday that it plans to donate US$1 million to the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in war-hit Ukraine.
"As the humanitarian situation worsens in Ukraine, it is clear many vulnerable people and communities are in need of urgent assistance," the automaker said.
Hyundai Motor's donation came after Samsung Group and SK Group pledged to donate $6 million and $1 million, respectively, to aid people in Ukraine.
