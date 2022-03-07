Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Motor joins Samsung, SK in supporting Ukraine refugees

20:04 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday that it plans to donate US$1 million to the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in war-hit Ukraine.

"As the humanitarian situation worsens in Ukraine, it is clear many vulnerable people and communities are in need of urgent assistance," the automaker said.

Hyundai Motor's donation came after Samsung Group and SK Group pledged to donate $6 million and $1 million, respectively, to aid people in Ukraine.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK