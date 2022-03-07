MIKTA foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis in virtual conference
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his counterparts from four other middle-power countries took part in a virtual conference on Monday to discuss the Ukraine situation and their joint efforts for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, his ministry said.
At the 20th MIKTA Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the top diplomats from South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed on the importance of the international community's unified stance on the issue, the ministry said.
MIKTA, which stands for the names of the member countries, is intended to cooperate and collaborate on matters of global importance.
During the virtual session, Chung introduced Seoul's participation in economic sanctions against Russia and outlined plans to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it noted.
He also called for the MIKTA member states' cooperation in crises in Myanmar and Afghanistan as well as COVID-19 pandemic and climate change responses.
