U.S., 10 others condemn N. Korean missile test, urge UNSC members to do same
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The United States and 10 other countries, including nine members of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch Monday, calling it a destabilizing action that violates security council resolutions.
The U.N. representatives of the 10 countries and South Korea also urged other UNSC members to speak with one voice in condemning the North's missile launches.
"We stand united today in condemning the DPRK's March 5 (local time) launch of a ballistic missile. Like the 10 other ballistic missile launches since the beginning of the year, this act by the DPRK violated multiple Security Council resolutions," they said in a joint statement delivered by U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The joint statement came after the UNSC held a closed-door session to discuss the North's latest missile launch.
An earlier report suggested the council had failed to issue an official statement on North Korea due to China's opposition.
"While the DPRK escalates its destabilizing actions, the Security Council continues to remain silent. Each ballistic missile launch that results in inaction by the Council erodes the credibility of the UN Security Council itself in addressing the DPRK and undermines the global non-proliferation regime," the released joint statement said.
"We call on all (Security) Council members to speak with one voice in condemning these dangerous and unlawful acts," it added.
Diplomats from the 11 countries including South Korea also reaffirmed their commitment to engage with North Korea.
"We urge Pyongyang to respond positively to outreach from the United States and others. We continue to call on the DPRK to choose the path of dialogue over instability and to prioritize the basic needs and human rights of its own people over its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," they said.
The 11 countries include Albania, Australia, Brazil, Britain, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand and Norway.
South Korea currently is not a member of the U.N. Security Council.
