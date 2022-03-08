Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:53 March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP Chairman Song Young-gil attacked during campaigning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 patients to put votes directly into ballot boxes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oil prices surge as U.S. considering banning imports of Russian oil (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee vs. Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tens of thousands of early votes left in blind spot (Segye Times)
-- Election watchdog loses faith in its election management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World faces fears of possible oil shock, stagflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog comes up with belated measures on voting by COVID-19 patients (Hankyoreh)
-- Unpredictable presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oil prices forecast to reach US$200 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil panic: Oil prices nearly hit US$140 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 70-year-old smashes DP chief in head with hammer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Separate voting booths, ballot boxes scrapped for COVID-19 patients (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates make last-ditch efforts to attract swing voters (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK