Korean-language dailies

-- DP Chairman Song Young-gil attacked during campaigning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 patients to put votes directly into ballot boxes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Oil prices surge as U.S. considering banning imports of Russian oil (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee vs. Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tens of thousands of early votes left in blind spot (Segye Times)

-- Election watchdog loses faith in its election management (Chosun Ilbo)

-- World faces fears of possible oil shock, stagflation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Election watchdog comes up with belated measures on voting by COVID-19 patients (Hankyoreh)

-- Unpredictable presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Oil prices forecast to reach US$200 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Oil panic: Oil prices nearly hit US$140 (Korea Economic Daily)

