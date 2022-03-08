(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 8)

In a campaign rally on Monday in Seoul, Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), was attacked viciously from behind. After being slammed in the head with a hammer, Song was sent to the emergency room of a nearby hospital. Such a shocking attack on a major political figure is the first since the presidential race started last year. The alleged assailant posted images of himself following the DP head at previous events on his YouTube channel. The incident is being investigated by the police, but such violence must not happen in elections. We vividly remember the moment in 2006 when Park Geun-hye — then chair of the opposition Grand National Party — was slashed with a box-cutter during local elections.