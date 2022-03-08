Go to Contents
Moon says S. Korea lags in gender equality

08:43 March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that his administration has made progress in implementing policies related to gender equality, but South Korea still lags behind other nations in the area.

"Compared to the degree of national development, our nation is far behind in the field of gender equality," Moon said in his remarks on International Women's Day. "For women, the glass ceiling is solid. Structures and cultures that hamper gender equality remain everywhere."

Moon, whose term ends in May, urged the next administration to continue to make efforts to improve gender equality.

Moon said both women and men could have a "sustainable tomorrow" when the society becomes more gender equal.

"Men can be happy only when women are happy," Moon said.

President Moon Jae-in presides over a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul, in the Feb. 21, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)

