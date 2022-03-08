Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Severe and critical cases of COVID-19 in South Korea hit a two-month high Tuesday as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread rapidly across the country and fuel new outbreaks.
The country reported 202,721 new COVID-19 infections, including 202,647 local cases, raising the total caseload to 4,869,691, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Severe and critical cases among those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to a two-month high of 1,007, up 52 from a day ago. The number peaked on Dec. 29 with 1,151 cases.
The country reported more than 200,000 daily cases for five days in a row. The daily caseload surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and peaked on Friday with a record high of 266,850 cases.
The omicron variant has caused an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The total virus cases passed 4 million Saturday, just five days after reaching the 3 million mark. The country crossed the 1 million mark early last month, the KDCA said.
While omicron causes less severe symptoms than the delta variant, the sheer size of the omicron surge escalated COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.
The country added 186 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 9,282. The fatality rate was 0.19 percent.
