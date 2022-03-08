Military continues mobilizing troops, choppers to contain wildfires
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military mobilized 1,950 troops and 48 choppers on Tuesday to help contain wildfires in eastern coastal areas for the fifth day.
Local authorities have been struggling to put out the blazes that began on Friday in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and spread to other areas.
Earlier this week, Defense Minister Suh Wook called for "all-out" efforts to help extinguish the fires during a special meeting of top commanders from all service branches.
The cumulative numbers of troops the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy and the Air Force have mobilized in support of the firefighting efforts have come to 5,297, 2,879, 987 and 250, respectively, the ministry said.
The wildfires had burned an estimated 21,772 hectares of woodland, the size of 30,493 soccer fields, as of Tuesday morning, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
