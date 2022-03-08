Go to Contents
N. Korea urged to respect denuclearization deals amid reports of activities at Yongbyon

11:11 March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abide by agreements it has made with the international community for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula amid reports the reclusive regime is continuing activities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex.

On Monday, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency's monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move "deeply regrettable."

"The government, in close coordination with related countries and agencies, such as the United States and the IAEA, is continuing the monitoring of North Korea's nuclear and missile activities," a ministry official told reporters on background.

The official declined to comment further on "intelligence matters" but added there hasn't been any major activities worthy of attention.

"(We) urge North Korea to respect the spirits of agreements it has signed with the international community and South Korea (to push for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula)," the official said.

According to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the North appears to be building an annex to a centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon, though its purpose has yet to be determined.

This satellite image, released by 38 North on Nov. 24, 2021, shows North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex, north of Pyongyang. North Korea appears to be continuing the operation of a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at the complex, the U.S. monitoring website said the same day, citing the release of steam and water seen in recent satellite imagery. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

