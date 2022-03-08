Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on energy cost hike woes
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning on overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns that the surging energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine may hamper the post-pandemic economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had retreated 12.43 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,638.88 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks dropped as investors are worried that rising energy costs may incur a global energy shortage and hurt the economic recovery.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 3.62 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 2.37 percent. The S&P 500 plummeted to the lowest point in 17 months.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower on foreign sell-offs.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.29 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.84 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.78 percent, and steelmaker POSCO dipped 2.98 percent.
Among gainers, internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.16 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,231.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.7 won from the previous session's close.
