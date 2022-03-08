Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day
SEOUL -- Severe and critical cases of COVID-19 in South Korea hit a two-month high Tuesday as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread rapidly across the country and fuel new outbreaks.
The country reported 202,721 new COVID-19 infections, including 202,647 local cases, raising the total caseload to 4,869,691, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on energy cost hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning on overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns that the surging energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine may hamper the post-pandemic economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had retreated 12.43 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,638.88 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urged to respect denuclearization deals amid reports of activities at Yongbyon
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abide by agreements it has made with the international community for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula amid reports the reclusive regime is continuing activities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex.
On Monday, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency's monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move "deeply regrettable."
-----------------
Firefighters make slow headway as wildfires damage east coast
SEOUL -- Multiple wildfires have charred east coastal mountain areas the size of more than 30,000 soccer fields over the past five days, but firefighting efforts have made slow headway hampered by thick smoke and fickle winds, officials said Tuesday.
Firefighting authorities regard Tuesday as a watershed in their all-out efforts to contain the main fires, as the wind direction is forecast to change unfavorably in the afternoon. They initially aimed to extinguish the main fires Monday but were disturbed by thick smoke, fog and other unfavorable weather conditions.
-----------------
Moon designates two more wildfire-hit cities as special disaster zones
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday designated two more wildfire-hit cities in the eastern coastal areas as special disaster zones eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
The two eastern cities -- Gangneung and Donghae -- were declared as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ruling party chief discharged from hospital after hammer attack
SEOUL -- Ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil was discharged from a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was wounded in a hammer attack during his campaigning for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
In Monday's attack, a YouTuber in his 70s struck Song in the head from behind with a hammer several times during campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area. He was immediately taken to a hospital and received stitches on his head.
-----------------
'Peace for Ukraine' message put up on Seoul city library building
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government has put up a message wishing for "peace for Ukraine" against an image symbolizing Ukraine's flag on a large signboard plastered on the front wall of the Seoul city library building.
The message on the Seoul Metropolitan Library building was put up in the hope of peace in Ukraine and is in line with the city's ongoing "peace light" campaign to light up key city landmarks in blue and yellow symbolizing Ukraine.
(END)