Return of iconic stars likely to provide boon for KBO

Kim and Yang are both former KBO MVPs -- Kim in 2008 and Yang in 2017 -- and had been among the league's very best starters before heading overseas. That they are back with the only franchises they had known in their KBO careers should also generate excitement in those fan bases. Both the Landers and the Tigers missed the postseason in 2021 but made some significant moves over the winter, aside from reacquiring the two pitchers, in a bid for a playoff return.