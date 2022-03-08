Finnair to resume flights on Incheon-Helsinki route
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Finnair, Finland's national carrier, said Tuesday it will resume services on the Incheon-Helsinki route from Thursday without access to Russian airspace.
Despite having to avoid Russian airspace, Finnair plans to offer three flights a week, and the one-way flight will take 12 to 14 hours, the company said in a statement.
The carrier said it will also resume four flights a week on the Tokyo route on Wednesday and one flight a week on the Shanghai route on Thursday.
Routes to Bangkok and Phuket of Thailand, Delhi of India, and Singapore remain available without cancellation.
Finnair canceled most of its Asian flights from Feb. 27 to March 6 following Russia's decision to close its airspace to European carriers in response to the European Union's similar step against Russian carriers.
