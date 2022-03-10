3 companies to recall over 730,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Stellantis Korea will voluntarily recall more than 730,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The three companies are recalling a combined 732,610 units of eight different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include overheating in the electric heating system in Hyundai's Tucson SUV and Kia's Sorento SUV, software problems in the air bag system in Kia's Soul boxcar and software problems in the Peugeot e-208 Electric model imported by Stellantis, it said.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers beginning Friday to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
