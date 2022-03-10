Chronology of major events in President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's biography

-- Dec. 18, 1960: Born in Seoul

-- 1979: Graduates from Chungam High School in Seoul

-- 1983: Graduates from Seoul National University with an undergraduate degree in law

-- 1988: Graduates from Seoul National University's School of Law with a master's degree

-- 1991: Passes the 33rd state bar exam on his ninth try

-- 1994: Completes courses at Judicial Research & Training Institute

-- 1994-2001: Works at district prosecutors offices in Daegu, Seoul and Busan

-- 2002: Works as an attorney for a law firm

-- 2003: Rejoins the prosecutors office

-- 2008: Becomes head prosecutor of Nonsan branch under the Daejeon District Prosecutors Office

-- 2009-2011: Works at the Supreme Prosecutors Office

-- 2012: Marries Kim Keon-hee

-- 2013: Becomes head prosecutor of Yeoju branch under the Suwon District Prosecutors Office; leads special investigation on an opinion rigging case involving the National Intelligence Service.

-- 2014-16: Works at high prosecutors offices in Daegu and Daejeon

-- 2016: Leads special probe on a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, which eventually led to her impeachment.

-- 2017: Becomes chief of the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office

-- 2019: Becomes Prosecutor General

-- March 2021: Resigns as Prosecutor General in an apparent protest of the government's prosecution reform plan

-- June 2021: Declares his bid for presidency

-- July 2021: Joins the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)

-- November 2021: Becomes the presidential candidate of the PPP

-- March 2022: Wins the presidential election

