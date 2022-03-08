2 more Seventeen members, BTOB's Im Hyun-sik test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Two more members of K-pop boy group Seventeen and one member of BTOB tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, their agencies said as the nationwide spread of the omicron variant continues to affect the pop music scene.
"Seventeen members Joshua and Jun tested positive for COVID-19," Pledis Entertainment said on social media.
Joshua initially tested negative through a self-test kit but received the final positive result after getting a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Jun accepted both rapid antigen and PCR tests, which returned positive results, according to the agency.
Both were receiving treatment at home without presenting any special symptoms, it added.
The latest cases brought to nine the number of members confirmed to have the virus in the 13-piece group. Earlier, members Wonwoo, Vernon, Hoshi, S.Coups, DK, Seungkwan and The 8 tested positive.
Im Hyun-sik, a vocalist of six-piece group BTOB, was also confirmed positive for the coronavirus in a PCR test, Cube Entertainment said.
"He recently received a booster dose," the agency said. "He has suspended all plans and is taking necessary measures according to the guidelines of the health care authorities."
