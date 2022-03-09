(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 9)

Yet, voters must cast their ballots. That will at least warn the victor — whether it be ruling Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung or his rival Yoon Suk-yeol from the opposition People Power Party (PPP) — of the perils of not faithfully carrying out his public duty as a head of state. In the 2007 presidential election, Lee Myung-bak had 48.7 percent of the votes — a comfortable lead over his rival — yet more people abstained from voting than those who voted for him. Thanks to their silence, an age of dominant conservatism seemed to be ushered in. But President Lee had to pay a massive social and political cost after the silent majority took to the streets over the mad cow disease scare over U.S. beef imports. In the last presidential election in 2017, too, more people did not vote than those who voted for the runner-up.