Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Your one vote for overcoming conflict, crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Your one vote for better Republic of Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- What's your choice for our future? (Donga Ilbo)
-- Your vote for change (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Your vote changes next five years of Republic of Korea (Segye Times)
-- Today decides next five years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Day of choice (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nonetheless, vote (Hankyoreh)
-- Today, I vote for hope (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Let's vote to end era of conflict (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Today decides fate of post-COVID 19 era (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Voters choose the next president today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon make final campaign pitches in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Koreans cast votes to elect new leader (Korea Times)
