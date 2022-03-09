Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #presidential election #turnout

Voter turnout at 16 pct as of 11 a.m., 7 mln cast ballots

11:14 March 09, 2022

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 16 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities.

Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 7 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission (NEC) said.

The turnout was lower than 19.4 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.

The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.

More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday, which will be counted together starting with the voting rate to be released after 1 p.m.

Officials check the voter turnout for the presidential election on March 9, 2022, at a government complex in the administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK