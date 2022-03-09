Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #election #exit poll

Exit polls project Lee, Yoon in dead heat

19:41 March 09, 2022

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat after winning just below 50 percent of the vote each, two exit polls showed Wednesday.

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) is expected to win 47.8 percent of the vote against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP)'s 48.4 percent, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS.

In a separate exit poll by broadcaster JTBC, Lee led Yoon 48.4 percent to 47.7 percent.

Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, poses with Yoon Suk-yeol, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, during a TV debate at KBS studios in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK