Exit polls project Lee, Yoon in dead heat
19:41 March 09, 2022
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat after winning just below 50 percent of the vote each, two exit polls showed Wednesday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) is expected to win 47.8 percent of the vote against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP)'s 48.4 percent, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS.
In a separate exit poll by broadcaster JTBC, Lee led Yoon 48.4 percent to 47.7 percent.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword