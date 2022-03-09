(LEAD) Exit polls project Lee, Yoon in dead heat
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat, with each winning slightly less than 50 percent of the vote, two exit polls showed Wednesday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) is expected to win 47.8 percent of the vote against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP)'s 48.4 percent, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS.
In a separate exit poll by broadcaster JTBC, Lee led Yoon 48.4 percent to 47.7 percent.
Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, garnered 2.5 percent in the exit poll by KBS, MBC and SBS.
This year's election has been one of the closest presidential races in history, with Lee and Yoon neck and neck in opinion polls leading up to the vote.
Vote counting is expected to begin across the nation shortly after 8 p.m.
