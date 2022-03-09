S. Korean diplomat meets with IAEA chief amid signs of N.K. reactor operation
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat on Wednesday met the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency's chief in Vienna to discuss North Korea's nuclear issue, the safety of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and other issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Park Young-hyo, the ministry's director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs, had the meeting with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the margins of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting.
The meeting came after Grossi said the agency's monitoring team spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move "deeply regrettable."
During the meeting, the two sides shared the understanding that they should work together to further deepen bilateral cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue, nuclear security and other areas, the ministry said.
On the Ukraine-related issue, Park stressed that South Korea will actively support the IAEA's efforts to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in the Eastern European country.
Park also highlighted the importance of an "objective and transparent" verification related to Japan's plan to discharge treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, according to the ministry.
