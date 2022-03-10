Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #by-elections

PPP poised to win at least 2 of 5 National Assembly seats in by-elections

02:09 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was set to claim at least two of the five National Assembly seats up for grabs in by-elections that were overshadowed by a tightly fought presidential race.

The PPP's first victory came in Anseong, south of Seoul, where veteran politician Kim Hack-yong confirmed his return to the National Assembly. Kim garnered 54.18 percent of the vote with about 99.94 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.

PPP candidate Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the national audit agency, was also projected to win in Seoul's Jongno district after collecting 48.96 percent of the vote, with about 58.69 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.

Another PPP candidate Chung Woo-taik was also leading in the central city of Cheongju.

In the southeastern city of Daegu, independent candidate Lim Byung-heon was leading, while the ballot counting for a constituency in Seoul's Secho district, meanwhile, has not begun yet.

Kim Hack-yong of the main opposition People Power Party is congratulated by his supporters in Anseong, 77 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 9, 2022, as he won in the parliamentary by-elections. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK