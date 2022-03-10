PPP poised to win at least 2 of 5 National Assembly seats in by-elections
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was set to claim at least two of the five National Assembly seats up for grabs in by-elections that were overshadowed by a tightly fought presidential race.
The PPP's first victory came in Anseong, south of Seoul, where veteran politician Kim Hack-yong confirmed his return to the National Assembly. Kim garnered 54.18 percent of the vote with about 99.94 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.
PPP candidate Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the national audit agency, was also projected to win in Seoul's Jongno district after collecting 48.96 percent of the vote, with about 58.69 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.
Another PPP candidate Chung Woo-taik was also leading in the central city of Cheongju.
In the southeastern city of Daegu, independent candidate Lim Byung-heon was leading, while the ballot counting for a constituency in Seoul's Secho district, meanwhile, has not begun yet.
