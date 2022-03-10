(LEAD) PPP poised to win at least 3 of 5 National Assembly seats in by-elections
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was set to claim at least three of the five National Assembly seats up for grabs in by-elections that were overshadowed by a tightly fought presidential race.
The PPP's first victory came in Anseong, south of Seoul, where veteran politician Kim Hack-yong confirmed his return to the National Assembly. Kim garnered 54.18 percent of the vote with about 99.94 percent of ballots counted as of 2:30 a.m.
Another PPP candidate Chung Woo-taik won in the central city of Cheongju with 56.88 percent of the vote, with 85.9 percent of ballots counted as of 2:30 a.m., while Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the national audit agency, was also projected to win in Seoul's Jongno district.
In Seoul's Secho district, PPP's Cho Eun-hee was leading.
Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Daegu, independent candidate Lim Byung-heon was leading five other contenders.
