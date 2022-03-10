(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 10)

The local currency closed at 1,235.50 won against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, hitting the lowest level in one year and nine months. What we need urgently is to map out contingency plans. The longer the Ukraine invasion drags on, the deeper the country plunges into economic hardship. The government is seeking to lower fuel taxes to lessen the burden on consumers, but this is far from enough. It needs to come up with more comprehensive and fundamental measures to cope with the looming crisis.

