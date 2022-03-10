(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 10)

The government extended operating hours of restaurants and cafes to 10 p.m. from 9 p.m. from February 19, followed by another extension to 11 p.m. from last Saturday, the second day of the two-day early voting period. We understand the government's concern for mom-and-pop store owners who have complained about the effect of the restrictions on their business hours over the past two years. But medical experts advised the government ease such regulations gradually after considering hospitals' abilities to deal with patients, including the availability of ICU beds. But their request was rejected by the health authorities.