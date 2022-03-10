USFK mobilizes 5 choppers to help contain east coast wildfires
09:45 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has sent five helicopters to help contain wildfires in eastern coastal areas, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Local authorities have been struggling to put out the blazes that began Friday in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and spread to other areas.
South Korea's military also deployed 1,600 troops and 48 choppers to support firefighters for the seventh day.
