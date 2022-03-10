KBO clubs to dive into preseason amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Two of the league's best starting pitchers of this generation, Kim Kwang-hyun and Yang Hyeon-jong, have both returned to the KBO after ending their big league stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers, respectively. And both are back with their former clubs, Kim back with the SSG Landers, which were called the SK Wyverns under a different ownership when Kim pitched for them from 2007 to 2019; and Yang reuniting with the Kia Tigers, for whom he pitched from 2007 to 2020.

