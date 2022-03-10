Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-President-elect

Moon congratulates President-elect Yoon on winning election

11:22 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on winning the presidential election as they held a telephone conversation.

During the conversation, Moon and Yoon are also said to have discussed ways to have a smooth transition of power.

Moon's chief of staff You Young-min is scheduled to send orchids of congratulation to Yoon later in the day.

Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day after a tight race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee for prosecutor general, swears an oath to tell the truth during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, in this file photo dated July 8, 2019. Yoon, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who won South Korea's presidential election on March 10, 2022, is set to take office on May 10 and serve a single five-year term. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK