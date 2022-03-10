(LEAD) Moon congratulates President-elect Yoon on winning election
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on winning the presidential election as they held a telephone conversation, Moon's spokesperson said.
Moon told Yoon that they need to hold a meeting to discuss a smooth transition of power and his administration will provide support for the next administration's inauguration, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
Moon asked Yoon to restore national unity and heal national divisions shown in the election process, Park said.
Yoon told Moon, "Please teach me a lot," according to Park.
Yoon also asked Moon to hold a meeting as early as possible, Park said.
Moon's chief of staff You Young-min is scheduled to send orchids of congratulation to Yoon later in the day.
Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day after a tight race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines.
