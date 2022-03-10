Japan's prime minister hopes to work together with S. Korea's newly-elected leader
10:54 March 10, 2022
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol Thursday on his election win and expressed hope to work together to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.
He was quoted as saying the strained relations between the neighbors need to improve, especially as "healthy" bilateral ties are "indispensable" amid major challenges in the international community.
There has been no report of Yoon and Kishida having a direct phone conversation since his election earlier in the day.
