Seoul stocks jump late Thur. morning on falling oil prices, Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Thursday morning, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from a plunge in oil prices.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 57.37 points, or 2.19 percent, to trade at 2,679.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 3.59 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2 percent, largely as oil prices dipped more than 10 percent on expectations of a production increase.
Investor sentiment also ran high, as the country elected a new president on expectations that the upcoming government may roll out new policies aimed at boosting economic recovery and corporate activities.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 2.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.54 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver soared 9.85 percent, with its rival Kakao surging 7.06 percent.
Chemical giant LG Chem gained 0.8 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 4.51 percent. Steelmaker POSCO grew 1.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,228.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.85 percent from the previous session's close.
