Police report sharp increase of election violation cases
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they have investigated 1,383 people for alleged election laws violations in connection with this week's presidential election. Seven of them were arrested and 75 were transferred to the prosecution.
Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected president in Wednesday's closely fought race, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP).
Reflecting the highly divisive nature of the election, the number of suspected election offenders investigated by police increased by 427 people, or 44 percent, from the last presidential election in 2017, they said.
In particular, those involved in the alleged spread of false information jumped about fivefold to 496.
A total of 625 people were accused of damaging banners and posters while 66 were involved in alleged use of violence and 28 in alleged premature electioneering.
Police arrested seven people, including a man in his 70s who attacked DP chief Song Young-gil with a hammer during a campaign event Monday.
Others were arrested on charges of obstructing campaigning, causing disruptions at polling stations and beating campaigners and election officials.
Police said they will speedily handle the cases given the statute of limitations for election violations is six months from the election day.
