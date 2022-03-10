(LEAD) China congratulates Yoon on election win
BEIJING, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese government congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his election win on Thursday and hoped for the further development of relations between the neighbors.
During a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that Yoon will push for the development of "healthy and stable" bilateral ties.
Zhao said South Korea and China are neighbors that cannot be moved from the region and are "important partners" that cannot be separated from each other.
He said the Chinese government has contacted the president elect's team since his election earlier in the day and said he plans to announce further details when available.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet sent a congratulatory message to Yoon.
