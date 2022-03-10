Ruling party leadership to resign en masse following presidential election loss
17:31 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The leadership of the ruling Democratic Party plans to resign en masse following the party's loss in this week's presidential election, the party's chief announced Thursday.
DP Chairman Song Young-gil announced the decision following a meeting of the party's supreme council after Lee Jae-myung, the DP's presidential candidate, was defeated by Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party in Wednesday's election.
(END)
Keyword