NSC discusses cooperation with incoming gov't on key diplomatic, security issues
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held a meeting Thursday and discussed the need to cooperate with the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to ensure it can respond "swiftly" to key diplomatic and security issues, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In its first standing committee session following Yoon's win in Wednesday's presidential election, the NSC also agreed to work closely with the international community to respond swiftly to urgent security issues until the new government takes office, the presidential office added.
Yoon's election came as South Korea faces a raft of security and diplomatic issues, including North Korea's continued saber-rattling and convoluted geopolitics stemming from a Sino-U.S. rivalry and the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Members of the NSC session also discussed Seoul's plan to provide aid to Ukraine, the multinational sanctions drive to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and other pending issues, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
