Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ahn named transition committee chief, joint gov't takes 1st step (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ahn named transition committee chief, joint gov't takes 1st step (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says no tricks in uncovering truth of Daejang-dong scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says gender ministry 'completed its role,' formalizing its abolishment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo is transition committee chair, Kwon Young-se vice chair (Segye Times)
-- Kim Boo-kyum remaining in office as new government's prime minister under review (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pension reform deadline should be set and begin from early days in power (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon reiterates gender ministry abolishment, saying it completed its role (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon government can learn from 5 mistakes from Moon government (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says considering regional distribution in personnel appointments doesn't help national development (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says will hire talented individuals, roles won't be shared (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ahn is named transition chairman (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon appoints Ahn Cheol-soo as chief of presidential transition committee (Korea Herald)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo to head President-elect Yoon's transition team (Korea Times)
(END)