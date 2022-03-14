Korean-language dailies

-- Ahn named transition committee chief, joint gov't takes 1st step (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ahn named transition committee chief, joint gov't takes 1st step (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says no tricks in uncovering truth of Daejang-dong scandal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says gender ministry 'completed its role,' formalizing its abolishment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn Cheol-soo is transition committee chair, Kwon Young-se vice chair (Segye Times)

-- Kim Boo-kyum remaining in office as new government's prime minister under review (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pension reform deadline should be set and begin from early days in power (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon reiterates gender ministry abolishment, saying it completed its role (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon government can learn from 5 mistakes from Moon government (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says considering regional distribution in personnel appointments doesn't help national development (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon says will hire talented individuals, roles won't be shared (Korea Economic Daily)

