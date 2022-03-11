(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 11)

The incoming administration needs to map out new foreign policy to cope with a new Cold War between the U.S. and its rivals, China and Russia. As Yoon promised, it is necessary for Korea to strengthen its security alliance with the U.S. to deal with rapidly changing geopolitical situations and mounting security threats. Nevertheless, the country should not weaken its ties with China, its largest trading partner. It is getting more difficult to maintain President Moon's policy of striking a balance between the two great powers. But it would be better for Seoul to keep better ties with both Washington and Beijing to maximize its national interests.