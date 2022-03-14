(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 14)

There are also some indications that the North is restarting its nuclear activities and ICBM development. The South Korean military said it has detected the North's activity to restore parts of tunnels at its Punggyeri nuclear test site that were destroyed in May 2018. Kim Jong-un called for the modernization and expansion of the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the west coast during his visit there last week. All of these developments demonstrate that the North is seeking to test-fire ICBMs under the guise of a satellite launch. In January, he hinted at scrapping the moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.