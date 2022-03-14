(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 14)

On Sunday, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol from the opposition People Power Party (PPP) announced his appointments for major posts in the transition committee. Members of the committee led by Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the minor opposition People's Party (PP), include PPP Rep. Kwon Young-se as vice chairman of the committee and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong as head of the planning committee. The transition committee will be comprised of seven divisions with 24 members and two special committees. Yoon vowed to do his best to "safeguard the lives of the people by rapidly taking over from the current administration and setting national tasks for the new government."