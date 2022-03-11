Go to Contents
Recommended #PPP chief #coronavirus

Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test

11:14 March 11, 2022

GWANGJU, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok was in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to thank voters for supporting PPP candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in Wednesday's presidential election.
