Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test
11:14 March 11, 2022
GWANGJU, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok was in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to thank voters for supporting PPP candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in Wednesday's presidential election.
