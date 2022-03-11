(LEAD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is certain South Korea-China relations will develop further as he met with Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming two days after his election.
"I'm certain South Korea-China relations will develop further," he said at the People Power Party headquarters.
In a congratulatory message read by Xing, Chinese President Xi Jinping called South Korea a "close neighbor and important cooperation partner."
"This year is an important year in the bilateral relationship between China and South Korea, as it marks 30 years since our establishment of diplomatic ties," Xi was quoted as saying.
"Together with the South Korean side, the Chinese side is willing to firmly defend the original intentions of our establishment of diplomatic ties and deepen our friendly cooperation to promote the stable and long-term development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership relationship and bring welfare to the two nations and our peoples."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)