Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is certain South Korea-China relations will develop further as he met with Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming two days after his election.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's two most recent missile launches were aimed at testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system ahead of a possible full-fledged ICBM test, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, adding the U.S. plans to take action that will hinder Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea earlier confirmed launching missiles on Feb. 27 and Saturday (Seoul time), claiming they were aimed at developing a reconnaissance satellite.
-----------------
(LEAD) Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 300,000; deaths hit record high of 229
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell below 300,000 on Friday after spiking to a record high two days earlier, but deaths hit a fresh high amid the omicron surge.
The country reported 282,987 new COVID-19 infections, including 282,880 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,822,626, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Omicron wave expected to peak within next 10 days with daily cases up to 370,000: PM
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that the country is expected to see the omicron wave peak in the next 10 days with daily cases going up to 370,000.
South Korea's daily virus infections exceeded the 300,000 mark for the first time Wednesday with 342,446 cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.
-----------------
Wildfires on east coast burn nearly 24,000 ha of woodland, most devastating on record
SEOUL -- The ongoing wildfires in east coastal mountain areas have so far burned nearly 24,000 hectares of woodland since they started a week ago, becoming the country's most devastating on record, a government agency said Friday.
The blaze that started in the east coastal town of Uljin last Friday, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has spread to nearby areas and continued for the 8th day.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test
GWANGJU -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.
Should PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok's infection be confirmed in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will also have to take a virus test, because party officials said the two had lunch together Thursday.
-----------------
'Squid Game' stars to present at U.S. Critics Choice Awards
SEOUL -- South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo of Netflix's smash hit "Squid Game" will present at this year's U.S. Critics Choice Awards.
The three were in the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual ceremony Monday (U.S. time), the Critics Choice Association recently announced on its website.
(END)