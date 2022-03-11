Seoul Mayor Oh tests positive for COVID-19 in self-test kit check
13:58 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a self-test kit check and is now waiting for the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, officials said.
The mayor canceled an in-person meeting of his staff at Seoul City Hall while heading to work in the morning and held an online meeting instead.
"We are currently waiting for the test result," a city government official said.
