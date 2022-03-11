Yoon hopes for stronger coordination on peninsula issues with U.S., Japan
13:46 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he hopes for stronger coordination with the United States and Japan on Korean Peninsula issues, Yoon's People Power Party said.
Yoon made the remark in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida two days after his election victory.
Yoon also called on Kishida to work together to promote friendly cooperative ties between the two nations.
