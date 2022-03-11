Samsung Heavy wins 609 bln-won order in Europe
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's third-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog, said Friday it has received a 609 billion-won (US$494 million) container ship order in Europe.
Samsung Heavy obtained the order to build four liquefied natural gas-powered container carriers from an unidentified European shipper by 2024, the company said in a statement.
With this latest order, Samsung Heavy has already achieved $1.3 billion, or 15 percent, of its order target of $8.8 billion this year.
In 2021, the company bagged $12.2 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $9.1 billion.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)