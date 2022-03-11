Go to Contents
Military reports 2,014 more COVID-19 cases

14:52 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,014 additional COVID-19 cases, setting a fresh high and raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 33,052.

The new cases included 1,228 from the Army, 291 from the Navy, 230 from the Air Force, 124 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 119 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 12 cases from the ministry and 10 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 8,063 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

