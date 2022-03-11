Lee supporter, briefly missing after suicide note, found
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- A man who despaired at ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung's defeat in the presidential election briefly went missing after leaving a suicide note but was found safe by police, officials said Friday.
The man in his early 30s, who operates an online community site in support of Lee, posted a suicide note at 10 a.m. Thursday after the Democratic Party candidate's loss in the fiercely fought race the previous day was confirmed.
He wrote that he felt like he has lost half of his soul and has suffered from vicious slander and threats while managing the online forum.
Police in Siheung, just south of Seoul, began to search for him at 2:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports from his family and the site's members.
Police found him near a local reservoir at around 3 p.m. and handed him over to his family. He was in good health, they said.
